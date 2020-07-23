"Let's Flatten the Curve Once Again" - 30 New COVID-19 Cases in BC

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates July 23, 2020:

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 30 new cases, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 3,392 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 304 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,898 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 16 individuals are hospitalized, three of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,051 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,750 in the Fraser Health region, 142 in the Island Health region, 315 in the Interior Health region, 77 in the Northern Health region and 57 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 190 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, one long-term care facility and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There are several community exposure events and one active community outbreak. Public health teams are actively contact tracing and requesting the assistance of anyone who may have been exposed to monitor themselves closely and follow public health guidance.

"COVID-19 can be a stealthy virus, silently moving around our province with far-reaching impacts and serious consequences.

"Outside or inside, visiting a friend or out for dinner, being around crowds of people, especially those you do not know, puts you at risk.

"Rather, keep your groups small and spend time only with those you know. Use the layers of protection to keep yourself and those you care for safe.

"Use the restaurant requirement of no more than six people as your guidance for your other social activities.

"If you are faced with a large crowd, choose another spot to spend time with your friends.

"You can protect your household bubble, your family and close friends by being mindful of those around you and giving each other the space to stay safe.

"Everyone deserves a fun and safe summer, yet over 1,000 people in every health authority throughout our province are now self-isolating - many because they are connected to the Kelowna community exposure. They have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk.

"These British Columbians have had to close their businesses or miss work, isolate from their family and friends, and not leave their home unless it is to get medical care.

"As this community exposure has shown us, the actions of a few can affect many.

"Yet we can take confidence in knowing that here in British Columbia, we know what we need to do to turn this around and bend our curve back down.

"Be the voice of compassion. Show those around you that you care by having safe social interactions with fewer faces. Let's flatten our curve once again."

Quick Facts:

* Assisted living, long-term care homes and seniors' rental buildings with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks are as follows:

* Vancouver Coastal Health:

* Holy Family Hospital long-term care facility