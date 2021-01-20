"Let's keep going"

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 500 new cases, for a total of 62,412 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 4,345 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 320 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 66 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 6,905 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 55,564 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Since we last reported, we have had 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 216 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 32 in the Island Health region, 91 in the Interior Health region, 35 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

"To date, 98,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C. The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has daily immunization data, including information on each health authority, on the COVID-19 dashboard: www.bccdc.ca

"There have been 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,104 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have had two new health-care facility outbreaks at Villa Cathay in the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority and Acropolis Manor in the Northern Health Authority. The outbreaks at Guildford Seniors Village and Maple Ridge Seniors Village in the Fraser Health Authority, as well as Mountainview Village and Village by the Station in the Interior Health Authority, are now over.

"There has been one new community outbreak at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre. Outbreak protocols are in place, and public health teams from Fraser Health are contact tracing and supporting BC Corrections.

"Our COVID-19 curve is trending in the right direction, and we want to keep that going - to push our curve down, which in turn, will allow us to safely ease restrictions.

"We thank everyone for continuing to do their part to stop the spread in our communities and helping all of us to get to the finish line faster. With each day that we follow the public health measures, our communities and our loved ones are safer. Let's keep going."