"Let's keep moving forward safely"

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting that 75.9% of all adults in B.C. and 74.1% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,048,346 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 613,453 of which are second doses.

"In British Columbia, every eligible person should register through the Get Vaccinated system, regardless of where they received their first vaccine dose. As well, if someone has received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine outside of B.C., so there is a record of their vaccination status, they must register in B.C.'s provincial immunization registry: gov.bc.ca/vaccinerecord

"Over the last three reporting periods, we have had a total of 277 new cases of COVID-19, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 146,453 cases in British Columbia. This includes 96 new cases from June 11 to 12, 113 new cases from June 12 to 13 and 68 new cases in the last 24 hours.

"Of the new cases, 36 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 148 are in the Fraser Health region, 12 are in the Island Health region, 63 are in the Interior Health region, 16 are in the Northern Health region and two are of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There are currently 1,537 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A further 143,147 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 136 individuals are currently hospitalized, 42 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"The outbreaks at Richmond Hospital, Richmond Lions Manor Bridgeport and the Iqra Islamic school are now over.

"There have been four new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,734 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"Today, the details of Step 2 in our BC's Restart plan were provided. As Premier John Horgan shared, we are moving slowly and cautiously, closely watching community transmission and our rates of immunization to ensure we have the confidence to safely increase our social connections.

"As we bridge to Step 2, the provincial health officer's orders have been amended to allow for some increases in gatherings in our homes, restaurants and businesses. However, it is very important to remember that orders and restrictions remain in place.

"Safety plans and masks are still required in all indoor public spaces, as is the need to give others space, to stay home when we are ill and get tested if we develop symptoms. These layers of protection continue to be very important for all of us.

"Our progress is a shared effort, which means respecting that some of those around you may not be moving at the same pace as you. As a result, even though recreational travel within the province is now permitted, check before you go anywhere to ensure you will be welcome.

"Our target immunization rate is 100% - to get as many people fully vaccinated as soon as we can - so please register and book your appointments as soon as you are eligible.

"Let's keep moving forward safely as we enter this exciting next stage in BC's Restart plan."