"Let's make this weekend a safe and fun experience"

VICTORIA - Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 272 new cases, including five epi-linked cases, for a total of 14,381 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 2,390 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 6,003 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 11,670 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, 78 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 25 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,664 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 8,219 in the Fraser Health region, 256 in the Island Health region, 741 in the Interior Health region, 412 in the Northern Health region and 89 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 263 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been three new health-care facility outbreaks: at Hawthorne Seniors Care Community, CareLife Fleetwood and Queen's Park Hospital unit 3C NMSK 2. The outbreaks at Fort Langley Seniors Community, The Village and Sunset Manor and Good Samaritan Victoria Heights have been declared over. In total, 24 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There has been one new community outbreak at Suncor Firebag Oil Sands. There continue to be exposure events around the province. Public alerts and notifications are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website and on all health authorities' websites.

"As we all enjoy Halloween tomorrow, make it about the treats and not the tricks. Respect homes that are choosing not to participate this year and give everyone the space to stay safe, both indoors and outdoors.

"There are many ways to make fun memories this fall. This weekend is a great opportunity to be outside, enjoying the fall foliage and Halloween decorations. Guidelines on how to celebrate safely are available on the BCCDC website.

"Now is not the time for parties or large gatherings in our homes. Instead, let's spend time with others in a safe way, outside or in venues that have COVID-19 safety plans in place.

"The provincial health officer order limiting the number of people who can visit our home is in effect and surveillance will be increased for the weekend ahead.

"Let's make this weekend a safe and fun experience by keeping our groups small and by practising our COVID-19 sense."