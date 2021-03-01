Let's Play!

Health Minister Adrian Dix with some good news on Monday.

Dix says the WHL's proposal to play has been approved in principle for teams based in BC.

"What has happened with the WHL is a series of variances are required from public health and they are working on those now. The plan has been approved in principle and I expect their season in British Columbia to go ahead."

A hub concept was brought to health officials with Kelowna and Kamloops as the two centres.

Victoria would play out of Prospera Place while Vancouver and Prince George would play games at Sandman Centre.

Dix admits he is concerned for the mental health of all amateur athletes.

"There is no question those are concerns to us in general for young people who have, I think, absorbed significant losses."

No date on when the season will start.

BC was the last WHL jurisdiction to approve a return to play.