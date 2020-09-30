"Let's protect our communities by choosing to do our part every day"

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates

VICTORIA - Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 125 new cases, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 9,138 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 1,284 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 3,202 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 7,591 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, 72 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,340 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 4,658 in the Fraser Health region, 208 in the Island Health region, 533 in the Interior Health region, 312 in the Northern Health region and 87 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 234 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, 14 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events around the province.

"Public alerts and school notifications are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website, and on all health authorities' websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take - whether to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

"COVID-19 has required all of us to change how we work, go to school and spend time with friends and family. This has put an emotional and mental strain on everyone.

"Despite this added obstacle, people across B.C. have risen to the challenge with compassion and determination to help keep our curve where we need it to be.

"While the ongoing focus is not always easy to maintain, now is the time to keep going - to continue to support and care for each other through the efforts we make.

"Take a moment to thank the people at your local grocery store, reach out to your elderly neighbour to help with their garden cleanup or send a note to a friend that you haven't seen for a while. A small kindness is good for us all.

"Let's protect our communities by choosing to do our part every day. This is what will keep us strong and allow us to get through the COVID-19 pandemic."