Letnick all for party name change

Norm Letnick thinks it's the right time.

So do his colleagues within the BC Liberal Party.

Party delegates have voted to campaigning under a new name in the 2024 provincial election.

"There is confusion given the name that we are tied with the Federal Liberal party. People here know we are not. We are a coalition party of Federal Liberals and Federal Conservatives and quite frankly a lot of disenfranchised Greens and NDP members now, so we want to make sure the name reflects that," Letnick told AM 1150 News.

The MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country says the right name and brand is essential to the success of any organization.

"There will be an opportunity for all members to provide input on the name they would like to see. There will be a ballot question to members of the party between the best new name that is being proposed verses the current name - and it will be one or the other." Letnick added.

The party lost ground during the 2020 election, slipping to just 28 seats.