Liberal Health Critic supports mandatory vaccines in care homes

As a condition of employment, workers in long term care facilities must be fully vaccinated by October 12, volunteers and personal service providers must also have their shots effective immediately.

That was big news yesterday from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.



Liberal Health Critic Renee Merrifield says it’s a difficult decision, but one she supports.

“My only hesitation is that we have not used rapid testing in the way that I think it should have been deployed.”

Merrifield's opinion is that rapid testing would be a game changer in all aspects of life to prevent covid spread on the job, in schools and for entertainment venues like a Kelowna Rockets game, movie theaters or concerts.

“In other jurisidctions where they are mandating vaccines or requiring proof of vaccines, they are also allowing for rapid tests to be administered as proof of non-infection." Merrifield says. "Why we aren’t doing that - I’m not totally sure."