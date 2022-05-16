Liberal leader coming to Kelowna

Fresh off of being sworn in as the MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena and taking his seat as the Leader of the Official Opposition, BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon will make his first visit to the Okanagan in his new capacity at the Team Okanagan MLA’s family fun event on Saturday.

“After two plus years of not being able to gather together, we are excited to be host a family fun afternoon,” said MLA for Kelowna Lake Country Norm Letnick. “We are so looking forward to seeing some smiles and laughter as we reconnect with those we may not have seen in person for awhile!” added Kelowna Mission MLA Renee Merrifield.

“It’s will be great to give our new Leader, Kevin Falcon a good Okanagan welcome” Kelowna-West’s MLA Ben Stewart said.

The public event will be held in the Apple Room at Parkinson Recreation Centre from 2pm-5pm on Parkinson Way.