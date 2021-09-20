Liberals Win Minority in Federal Election

7:40 PM

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared the Liberals will win the 2021 federal election, with a minority government. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will maintain power, at a pivotal time in the pandemic.

The call comes after polls closed across the country, in this historic 36-day pandemic federal election.

While long lines in some ridings mean voters could be casting ballots for hours more, early results show the Liberals elected or leading in 1 seats.

7 PM

Votes are being counted now that polls for the federal election have now closed across the country.

Liberals hold the lead in early counts, elected or leading in more than 50 ridings.

There are 338 federal ridings up for grabs tonight. A party needs to win at least 170 seats to form a majority government, and based on pre-election-day polling, indications were that the race was tight and looking most likely to result in another minority government.

Heading into this race the Liberals held 155 seats, the Conservatives held 119 seats, the Bloc Quebecois held 32 seats, the NDP held 24 seats, the Green Party held two seats, there were five Independent MPs, and one vacancy.