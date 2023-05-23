Libero Makena Hudson set to join women’s volleyball this Fall

ELOWNA, B.C. – The UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team continues to add to their depth as they've added libero Makena Hudson to their roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season.



Hudson, a native of Burnaby, B.C., becomes the fourth addition to the Heat's roster, and second libero after Ava Dahl was announced last week.



"Makena brings an extremely high volleyball IQ and a very strong work ethic," said head coach Steve Manuel on his newest addition. "Growing up in a volleyball family, Makena understands the demands of high-performance volleyball. She has played pretty much every position throughout her career and her versatility will be an asset. We are excited to welcome Makena to the program."



The 5-7 libero joins the Heat after a strong club career. In 2022, she won the silver medal at the 17U national championship with Thunder Volleyball and also won gold at the Best of the West Championship in Calgary.



"I chose the Heat because of the competitive and hardworking atmosphere," said Hudson on her decision to attend UBCO. "The program will push me to be the best version of myself on and off the court and I am excited to see what the future holds."



Hudson, who was an honour roll student throughout her time at Burnaby North Secondary, will be studying in the Bachelor of Management program while at UBCO.