Lieutenant governor to present trophies at Indigenous Championship British Columbia

OLIVER - The Honourable Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia, will present trophies to the winning players of Indigenous Championship British Columbia at the tournament closing ceremony on May 30, 2023.

The lieutenant governor is the honorary patron of the inaugural golf tournament, held in partnership with Golf BC and the Osoyoos Indian Band-owned Nk'mip Canyon Desert Golf Course.

B.C. golfers who identify as First Nation, Métis or Inuit had the opportunity to register for the championship, which saw 111 men, women and youth compete and play together. The championship began with an official practice round on May 28 and will end on May 30 after 36 holes played over two days. Champions will be crowned in five categories: men's and women's gross, men's and women's net Stableford and a youth (under 19) division.

The championship is hosted at Nk'Mip Canyon Desert golf course, located in the south Okanagan town of Oliver, nestled in the valley beside Tuc' El Nuit Lake. Renowned Musqueam Nation artist Susan Point was commissioned to produce the championship trophies.

Last year, Golf Ontario hosted their inaugural Indigenous Golf Championship and will host its second championship this summer. The Ontario and British Columbia events will each qualify golfers to compete in a national event to take place in fall 2023 at Bear Mountain Resort in Langford, B.C.

Indigenous Championship British Columbia Trophy Ceremony

The lieutenant governor will give remarks and present trophies to the winning players in five categories. This event is open to media.

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m.