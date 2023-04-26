LifeLabs Opens First Patient Service Centre in Vernon

LifeLabs, Canada’s leading provider of medical diagnostic services and recognized as the most trusted brand in health diagnostic services by Canadians, is bringing care closer to home and expanding access to high-quality diagnostics tests for residents in Vernon, British Columbia.

We are excited to announce that LifeLabs' first Patient Service Centre (PSC) in Vernon will open this summer.

"We are honoured to be able to extend our expertise and over 60 years of experience to the Okanagan region," says Charles Brown, President and CEO, LifeLabs. "We look forward to celebrating this milestone with the community and forging new relationships with healthcare providers and customers.”

The new PSC will be located inside the Polson Place Mall on 2306 Hwy 6, operating from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday. The centre will provide residents with access to blood collection, Holter monitoring and electrocardiography services on both a walk-in and appointment basis.

All LifeLabs customers have access to MyCareCompass, a convenient digital health portal that allows customers to view results, book appointments and navigate their health journey free of charge.

For over 60 years, LifeLabs has served the diagnostic healthcare needs of residents across Canada. The BC LifeLabs collection centres welcome over 20,000 customers daily, and our seven laboratories run approximately 150,000 tests every day to deliver reliable results to our customers.

To learn more about LifeLabs locations, visit locations.lifelabs.com