Lightning sparks three wildfires in the Okanagan

The BC Wildfire Service reports three wildfires were started by lightning strikes yesterday.

One west of Oyama Lake, the second northeast of Big White and the third northwest of Osoyoos.

All are currently spot fires and being dealt with by BC Wildfire crews.

No evacuation alerts or orders have been issued.

---

An evacuation order due to a wildfire northeast of Oliver has been lifted.

The Wolfcub Creek blaze now "being held'' according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Osoyoos Indian Band had declared a local state of emergency and ordered the evacuation of 14 homes Sunday night.

People have also been forced out of 164 homes in the Sparks Lake area north of Kamloops and nearly 700 properties near Deka Lake east of 100 Mile House.

---

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District planning a bus tour for evacuees from Lytton to survey the damage.

Debbie Sell with the district's emergency operations centre says a date has not been set because it's still to dangerous to enter the village.

But she says everything is ready to go when it is safe to do so.

---

The dry conditions in BC's forests is concerning and fire management is challenging.

"And it's going to get more challenging," says BC Research Chair in Emergency Preparedness Mike Flannigan. "With climate change and increasing demands on fire management. There's more value in the landscape as we continue to build and develop. A fire used to spread throught the bush, now it bumps into communities and powerlines."

Flannigan added lightning caused wildfires are up significantly this year.