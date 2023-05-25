Lime EV company partners with Third Space Charity to raise funds during GoByBikeWeek

Lime, the world’s largest shared electric vehicle company, is partnering with Third Space Charity to raise money for young adult mental health programs in the Central Okanagan region.

Lime will donate $1 from every ride on one of its electric scooters and bikes to or from Kelowna’s Landmark District, a community of seven commercial business towers developed and owned by the Stober Group where the charity is based, during GoByBikeWeek. Lime is also offering riders 10 free minutes all week with the code GBBW23.

“Transportation is the second leading contributor of global greenhouse gas emissions, largely due to driving. To address climate change, and make cities healthier and more liveable, we need to revolutionize urban transportation toward a shared, electric, and carbon free future,” says Vladana Zlatic, General Manager, Canada at Lime. “We’re excited to partner with Third Space Charity and give something more back to the community by supporting young adult mental health and resilience.”

GoByBikeWeek kicks off May 29 and runs until June 4. Participants are encouraged to ride to work, to school, to recreate, and to run errands through the week to do good for the planet and for the chance to win great prizes. To encourage strong participation, Lime will place extra electronic bikes and scooters around various Landmark properties.

“This is such a great partnership for so many reasons,” says executive director Karen Mason. “Getting out on a bike or scooter is a great way to get exercise and fresh air while also helping address climate change and support better mental health. And for those who want to participate in GoByBikeWeek, but may not own a bike or scooter, this also provides more options to get involved with minimal financial investment.”

A Satellite Event Station on Friday, June 2nd will be located at Landmark District along the Tree of Hope Plaza at Landmark 7 (1700 Dickson Avenue) from 7:00 to 9:00 AM. Arrive safely by using the Dayton Street Pedestrian and Cycling Overpass connecting Landmark District to Parkinson Recreation Centre. Join to complete your passport stamps, with refreshments from The Sandwich Shop and BLK Box, information about Third Space Charity, and health demos by Valeo Health Clinic.