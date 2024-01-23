Lime Statement on Future of Micromobility in Kelowna

Lime released the following statement regarding the future of micromobility in Kelowna following today’s City Council meeting.

“All of us at Lime are thrilled that the City Council is extending the micromobility program and we look forward to working together to continue improving the experience for all road users, including riders and non-riders alike. We are proud of what we have achieved so far in Kelowna, providing almost 1 million rides on e-bikes and e-scooters since April 2021, which replaced around 230,000 car trips. We look forward to hopefully returning this spring and summer and working with the City, the Council, and our local partners to continue to make improvements around safe riding and proper parking to provide the best possible service to Kelowna residents and visitors,” said Sonia Kandola, Director of Government Relations.

Lime in Kelowna Statistics