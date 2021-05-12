Limited Availability Means AstraZeneca Being Held for Dose-Two Booster

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 600 new cases, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 137,223 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 5,887 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A further 129,524 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the active cases, 423 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 141 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since we last reported, we have had 150 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 394 new cases in the Fraser Health region, eight in the Island Health region, 39 in the Interior Health region, nine in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 1,625 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"2,277,318 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 115,295 of which are second doses.

"The vaccines that are approved and in use here in B.C. require two doses. This is why even if you have already had your first dose, it is important to register on the Get Vaccinated site. This will ensure a second dose is reserved for you.

"Later today, people 30 and older across the province will be able to book their vaccine. Text and email invitations will be going out shortly, so take two minutes to get yourself registered.

"Given the limited availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine supply, we are holding all remaining AstraZeneca vaccine for dose-two booster immunizations. Existing pharmacy bookings will proceed, but no additional appointments will be accepted at this time.

"We are also awaiting the findings of studies currently underway on interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. This will help determine our approach and options for second doses.

"No matter what your vaccine or when you may receive it, everyone will receive their second dose within 16 weeks of their first vaccine to maximize the protection for ourselves and those around us.

"Our province has ample vaccine supply with more arriving each week. Now, it is your turn to step forward and get protected with your COVID-19 vaccine. Small efforts make a big difference and that includes registering, getting vaccinated, staying small and staying local."