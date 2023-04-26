Line painting underway on Vernon Roads
The City of Vernon’s spring line painting program is underway. The program takes approximately six weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.
To help minimize traffic disruptions, contractors will work through the evening and early morning hours during the program.
For the safety of workers and public, the City asks the traveling public to please be patient, slow down, and obey all traffic control measures, if you come across line painting crews in process. Thank you for your understanding while this work is completed.
-
Renee Merrifield - MLA MinuteDrug use in parks and playgrounds.
-
Dan Albas MP ReportGovernment subsidies for private companies.
-
Search warrant leads to drug seizure and arrests by Vernon policeOn Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 around 7 a.m., officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3500-block of 24th Avenue in Vernon.
-
LifeLabs Opens First Patient Service Centre in VernonLifeLabs, Canada’s leading provider of medical diagnostic services and recognized as the most trusted brand in health diagnostic services by Canadians, is bringing care closer to home and expanding access to high-quality diagnostics tests for residents in Vernon, British Columbia.
-
City of Kelowna traffic advisory: Saturday closure to portion of Water StreetOn Saturday, April 29, festivities for the French Cultural Centre’s MapleFest will be taking place in Stuart Park and on Water Street, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
-
City of Vernon observes National Day of MourningThe City of Vernon will be observing the National Day of Mourning with a ceremony in front of City Hall on Friday, April 28, 2023.
-
Kelowna City Council meeting highlights for April 24Here are the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on April 24, 2023.
-
Vees Goalie DI Pasquo named BCHL 3rd star of the week: Josh and Bradley Nadeau honourable mentionAlberni Valley Bulldogs forward Matt Kursonis, Chilliwack Chiefs forward Michael La Starza and Penticton Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo have been named the NAPA Auto Parts 3 Stars of the Week.
-
Advocates for new Kelowna Performing Arts Centre applaud council supportCitizens for a New Performing Arts Centre (CN-PAC) expressed delight Tuesday (April 25, 2023) about Kelowna City Council’s commitment to accelerate the creation of an important new cultural venue for the Central Okanagan.