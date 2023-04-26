iHeartRadio

Line painting underway on Vernon Roads


The City of Vernon’s spring line painting program is underway. The program takes approximately six weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.

To help minimize traffic disruptions, contractors will work through the evening and early morning hours during the program.

For the safety of workers and public, the City asks the traveling public to please be patient, slow down, and obey all traffic control measures, if you come across line painting crews in process. Thank you for your understanding while this work is completed.

