Live local performances return

Press release:

The return of live, local performances is music to our ears.

After a yearlong intermission, West Kelowna’s free Music in the Park concerts return this summer, starting with our first show Friday, July 9 at Kinsmen Park upper field. Headliner Lindsay May, a multitalented blues and pop/rock artist, takes the stage at 7:40 p.m. Singing prodigy Scotty Berg opens the show at 6:40 p.m.

Lindsay May is a multi-talented singer/songwriter and instrumentalist who has toured North America and Europe. Her crowd-pleasing performances include award-winning originals and road-trip-worthy cover tunes of some of the greats, such as the Beatles and Queen.

Scotty Berg is an up and coming artist who released his first single, It Ain’t Over, to rave reviews in April. Scotty got his start singing national anthems at West Kelowna Warriors and Kelowna Rockets games and wowing crowds at local talent shows and showcases with cover tunes of epic bands like Journey and Foreigner.

We will also offer activities for the kids; and, a couple of food trucks will be on site. Dress for the weather and bring your own blankets, chairs, umbrellas and water.

Space and parking are limited. We highly recommend ridesharing. If the upper field fills up, feel free to set up chairs and blankets in nearby areas of the park as space allows. In keeping with Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, stay home if you or members of your family are sick. For more information on public health guidelines, please visit the Province of BC’s website.

We will host other Music in the Park dates July 30, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 and will confirm event details a bit later this summer.