Live Next Level Disinfecting Grocery Carts For Free

Kelowna's Live Next Level Incorporated is offering free disinfectant services related to COVID-19, such as public outdoor spaces and grocery carts and baskets.

"It's a nice way for us to be able to give back to the community," CEO Brandon Gawdun said. "As our sales are still able to be coming in with our other services - with our house washing, with our deck washing, with our window cleaning and moss treatment. It's just something that we can give back here while people are going through a tough time."

Gawdun says their cleaning chemicals are CDC approved in disinfecting against COVID-19, and staff have their own trucks and equipment, as well as a digital schedule to help in keeping them safe.