LIVEABLE Kelowna endorsing six City Council hopefuls

LIVEABLE Kelowna is endorsing six council candidates running independently for Kelowna City

Council.

The six candidates are:

Bail Grewal

Davis Kyle

Gord Lovegrove

Elaine McMurray

Peter Truch

Loyal Woodridge

No Mayoral candidate met the criteria for endorsement according to the group.

The statement has this to say about the backing,

“The six endorsed candidates display leadership, competency, and a commitment to fully

understand the issues brought to council and to listen to community input, whereas most

incumbents have failed to make the case as to why they deserve another term” states

spokesperson Warshawski.

“Unfortunately, the current voting system favours incumbents and name recognition,” says Tom

Warashawski. “With five of the City Councillors seeking re-election for a staggering 4th term or

more, the only way to hit the “refresh button”, and avoid a rerun of the last 4 years, is to VOTE

TOGETHER for these six exceptional candidates and think twice before casting a vote for any

other.”

Liveable Kelowna is a non-partisan group formed with a goal to inject new life into Kelowna’s

council by electing stronger voices committed to community leadership and representation.