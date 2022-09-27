LIVEABLE Kelowna endorsing six City Council hopefuls
LIVEABLE Kelowna is endorsing six council candidates running independently for Kelowna City
Council.
The six candidates are:
- Bail Grewal
- Davis Kyle
- Gord Lovegrove
- Elaine McMurray
- Peter Truch
- Loyal Woodridge
No Mayoral candidate met the criteria for endorsement according to the group.
The statement has this to say about the backing,
“The six endorsed candidates display leadership, competency, and a commitment to fully
understand the issues brought to council and to listen to community input, whereas most
incumbents have failed to make the case as to why they deserve another term” states
spokesperson Warshawski.
“Unfortunately, the current voting system favours incumbents and name recognition,” says Tom
Warashawski. “With five of the City Councillors seeking re-election for a staggering 4th term or
more, the only way to hit the “refresh button”, and avoid a rerun of the last 4 years, is to VOTE
TOGETHER for these six exceptional candidates and think twice before casting a vote for any
other.”
Liveable Kelowna is a non-partisan group formed with a goal to inject new life into Kelowna’s
council by electing stronger voices committed to community leadership and representation.