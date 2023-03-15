Load restrictions in effect
Pursuant to Section 6 of the City of Vernon Traffic Bylaw #5600, notice is hereby given that load restrictions are in effect on all roadways within Vernon’s municipal boundaries. All roads will be limited to legal axle loading 70%.
Overweight permits will not be granted. All term overweight permits are invalid for the duration of the restrictions.
The public, and trucking and transportation companies should govern themselves accordingly.
The City of Vernon says your cooperation in adhering to the above regulations is appreciated.
