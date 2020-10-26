Local Convenience Store Donating Thousand of Shoes

Save N Savour Convenience in Rutland is helping to ensure those piggy toes are warm when they go to the market.

Owner Deep Arora says they've purchased thousands of shoes to donate to the community.

"We have a total of 5,000 pairs of shoes, in which 1,000 shoes are going to Mamas for Mamas."

Arora says they are mostly kids shoes which they purchased at a fraction of the price from a store that was closing.

"We wanted to do something for the community and we actually thought it was a good deal - a dollar for a pair of shoes."

Any organization or individual looking to take advantage of the shoe donation can call or visit Save N Savour.