Local events planned for Giving Tuesday Okanagan movement

Giving Tuesday Okanagan is hosting civic celebrations on uesday, December 3. Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, Giving Tuesday is the opening day of the giving season. Giving Tuesday, the global day of generosity, continues to gain traction across the country in its sixth year, with thousands of partner organizations and millions of Canadians expected to take part. Since 2013, Giving Tuesday has united millions of Canadians to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.

The impact of Giving Tuesday goes well beyond charitable donations, inspiring giving in all its forms. From coast to coast to coast, people are embracing this day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and non-profits, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbour and celebrate generosity. The Giving Tuesday Okanagan civic movement kicked off in 2015 with mayoral proclamations and events in all three major cities: Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon. We encourage all non-profits, charities, businesses and individuals to come out to recognize and celebrate the start of the giving season.

Join the Giving Tuesday civic celebrations on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Kelowna at 12 pm with a Civic Proclamation on the steps of City Hall with Deputy Mayor, Loyal Wooldridge. McDonalds will supply coffee and treats.