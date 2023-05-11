In celebration of Local Government Awareness Week (LGAW), May 14 to 20, 2023, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is facilitating learning opportunities for grade five students at Similkameen Elementary Secondary School.

On Monday, May 15, 2023, RDOS Board of Directors and RDOS communications staff will visit students to discuss how local governments serve communities and the role of elected officials.

“Local Government Awareness Week is an opportunity to highlight some of the programs and services offered by the Regional District,” said RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft. “It also helps students understand how local governments can positively impact people’s lives.” On Thursday, May 18, 2023, Similkameen Elementary Secondary School students will join the RDOS Board meeting via Webex for a question and answer session during the lunch break.

LGAW is an annual initiative and is an opportunity to answer questions, engage residents, and promote civic awareness. To learn more about the roles and responsibilities of the Regional District, including services, taxation, and governance structure, watch the RDOS overview video on the RDOS YouTube channel.

For further information about RDOS projects and initiatives, please visit RDOS Regional Connections interactive website at https://rdosregionalconnections.ca.