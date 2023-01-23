Local leader in Vernon rises to International Level with JCI

JCI Vernon, the local chapter of Junior Chamber International, congratulates and celebrates the first International Vice President to originate from the chapter since its recharter in 1999, Sue Solymosi. Sue was elected for a Vice President position at JCI World Congress 2022. She is one of a unique group candidates shortlisted by a panel of Chief Delegates and National Presidents.

Preceding her role as International Vice President, she has been JCI Canada’s National President in 2022, the JCI BC/Yukon Regional President in 2017, and JCI Vernon’s President in 2015.

During her time in JCI, she has attended many leadership focused training events, including JCI Leadership Training University in in Pasadena, JCI Japan Academy, while being a graduate of the first inaugural North American Academy. Sue has attended two JCI Area Conferences, and 3 World Congresses, and has been honored with a JCI Sentaorship.

In her leadership role within the 2023 year, she will work closely with JCI National Organizations in Dutch Caribbean, Dominican Republic, Surinam, USA and Haiti to assist with the ongoing development of outstanding leaders for a changing world.

“On behalf of JCI Vernon, we are so proud of Sue and everything she has accomplished,” says JCI Vernon’s 2023 Chapter President, Dayna Watters.