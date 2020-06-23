Local MLA returns to the Legislature

The summer sitting of the BC Legislature opened yesterday in Victoria.

With physical distancing in place, only 23 of MLAs were there in person.

Kelowna-Lake Country's Norm Letnick was one of them.

Letnick tells AM1150 News, "we were full in a sense that we had a big screen TV and it showed all the other MLA's throughout the province doing their work virtually and participating in the debate -- asking questions of the government and making statements."

In non-COVID 19 times, there would be 87 MLAs in the house.

The sitting is vital because the government needs to pass a budget.

Which was originally tabled in February -- since then, so much has changed because of COVID 19.