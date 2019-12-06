Local Mounties begin traditional Holiday Tour

Local Mounties have started their traditional holiday tour of retirement homes across the Central Okanagan, all to spread holiday cheer by singing to residents and staff.

A group of dedicated and talented volunteers, known as the Kelowna RCMP Christmas Cheer Crew, have been visiting Kelowna seniors living in retirement homes and medical care facilities across the city to sing-a-long to classic Christmas carols.

The group, who stopped in to David Lloyd Jones Home and Glenmore Lodge, is scheduled to appear at a total of eight care and supportive living homes in Kelowna during the first two weeks of December.

Active and retired police officers, dressed in their very best, are joined in their carolling by members of the local RCMP Auxiliary Constable Program, detachment employees and family members.

The festive and jolly group sings alongside a group of musicians including a drummer, a pianist, a group of guitarists and a horn player.

It’s not about performing for our seniors, it’s about personally connecting and sharing a special moment with those residents in our community during the Christmas season, says RCMP Reserve Constable (R/Cst.) Steve Holmes. We absolutely love seeing the seniors light up with infectious smiles in each of the homes we visit and, in most cases, see them reminisce about their childhood holiday memories while joining our group in song.

The Kelowna RCMP Christmas Cheer Crew, which is under the leadership of R/Cst. Holmes, who plays his guitar, has planned performances at Cottonwoods Care Centre, the Chartwell Chatsworth Retirement Resort, Three Links Manor, Northwood Retirement Resort, the Dorchester and Lakeshore Place on December 5, 10 and 12.