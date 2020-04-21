Local MP busy helping constituents

The MP for Kelowna-Lake Country has an open ear and a sympathetic heart for small businesses dealing with the financial impact of COVID-19.

Tracy Gray opened her privately owned wine store two weeks after the Okanagan Mountain Park Fire in 2003.

"So many business owners that we are talking to don't meet the different requirements, in particular small owner-operator type businesses, so we are continually making recommendations to make amendments".

Gray says with the Service Canada office closed in Kelowna, she is on the phone helping constituents.

"We try to help people as best we can. We try to answer questions and calling Service Canada on their behalf, as well, there is a process we have to through to do that", Gray added.

Both Gray and fellow Okanagan MP Dan Albas donated their $3,650.00 pay raise on April 1st to charity.

"It was the right things to do", Gray said.