Local Sewer Fighting COVID-19 One Mask At a Time

If you haven’t heard about Masks by Marion in Magic Estates yet, you should.

Marion Lennea said on the podcast Community Connection with Andy and TJ that she started making masks after hearing about the dire need for PPE.

“After the initial need was met - we did that by donation for medical people, cancer patients - these masks have gone all over the province and Alberta and all the way to the UK - and now I've sort of opened up my dining room as a sewing area and I do them for $10 a piece.”

Lennea was formerly a sewing instructor and she knew sewing masks was one way she could help fight COVID-19.

Anyone who would like to purchase a mask can get in touch with Lennea at 250-826-1987.