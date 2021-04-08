Local state of emergency around townhouse fire site in Glenmore

A local state of emergency and evacuation order has been issued for properties within a 300 ft radius of the construction site at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Union Ave that was destroyed by fire earlier this week. While the fire has been extinguished and is no longer a risk, the crane that remains on the site poses a potential risk if it has been structurally compromised or damaged.

A detailed map showing all the properties on Evacuation Order is available on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

Properties affected by the evacuation order include:

Units 1 - 7, 115 Wyndham Crescent

129 Wyndham Crescent

Units 123 - 131, 133 Wyndham Crescent

"We are working with the City of Kelowna, Emergency Management BC, Worksafe BC, the Kelowna Fire Department and professional engineers to assess the level of risk, determine the structural integrity of the crane and mitigate the situation as quickly as possible," says Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program Coordinator. "Public safety is our number one priority, and we are operating under an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our residents."

Traffic closure details:

Glenmore Road remains closed between Cross and Scenic Road, and Union Road remains closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road. Sidewalks on Glenmore between Cross and Scenic are closed to foot traffic as well as sidewalks on Union between Glenmore Road and Snowsell Street North.

Southbound traffic has been rerouted to Snowsell Street North and Scenic Road, while northbound traffic has been directed to Snowsell Street North and Valley Road. Electronic message boards and signage have been installed to help direct traffic. These closures and detours remain in place until further notice.

"To help ensure public safety, we are asking the public to avoid closed off areas on and along Glenmore Road and follow the traffic and sidewalk closures, on-site signage and detours," says Lance Kayfish, Risk Manager for the City of Kelowna. "More details and information will be provided as they become available."

For up-to-date information, visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website . You can also monitor the Central Okanagan Emergency Program social media channels on Facebook or Twitter for confirmed information about the situation.