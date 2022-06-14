Local state of emergency declared

A local State of Emergency has been declared for the Kelowna area in response to the threat to property caused by isolated flooding in Kelowna along Mission Creek, Scotty Creek and the upper reaches of Mill Creek.

Over the past 24 hours, Kelowna has seen more rain than expected in the mountains and the valley, which has led to rising water levels in creeks and streams. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated.

Affected areas include:

Radant Road (closed)

Parsons Road (open to local traffic)

Bulman Road (closed)

KLO Road at the KLO Bridge between Leader and Spiers Roads has intermittent closures due to the clearing of debris. Two staff are working 24 hours a day to ensure debris is cleared. Flaggers are also on site to direct traffic.

Casorso Road at Swamp Road is currently experiencing running water across the road, but the road remains open at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and plan their routes accordingly.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. City crews are inspecting bridges, looking for debris in the areas and monitoring the water levels and the weather.