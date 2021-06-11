Local swimmer has sights set on Tokyo

Staying cool under pressure.

That's the aim of Kelowna swimmer Kierra Smith as she chases her dream of competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I try to think about how much I enjoy the sport and that I am doing it because it is fun for me. As long as I am going out and doing my best, it is a win or a learning opportunity."

The 27 year-old has represented Canada before, most recently at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"I was never the best breast stroker on the Kelowna AquaJet until I was much older. I was always fighting for a podium spot. I was focused on getting a best time and improving every race and it was that mentality, enjoying it and sticking with it, was the way I found success".

Smith has been trained primarily at the Parkinson Rec Centre during the pandemic.

While the Olympics take place in late July, Smith must have a top three finish at the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials, which take place in Toronto - June 19th to the 23rd.