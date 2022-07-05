Local Talent at Upcoming Football Cup

The final countdown to the Football Canada Cup is underway with all eight teams making their way to Kelowna in anticipation of kick-off on Monday July 11th.

This is the first time in its history that the tournament will be played in Kelowna at the Apple Bowl. Since it’s inception in 1995 it has been earmarked as the best under-18 football tournament with the next class of talented players. It will also be the first tournament since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Teams will begin to arrive on Saturday with each of the eight teams seeing their first action on the 11th. Games will also be played on Thursday July 14th and the final group of games on Sunday July 17th.

Team BC is ranked sixth and features four players from the Okanagan on the roster.

Defensive lineman Rocco Williams of Kelowna Secondary (KSS) is a big body at 6’2 and 225 pounds and is excited to carry on the family tradition. “My dad played and won the Canada Cup for Team Alberta in 1998 and my grandpa used to coach Team Alberta as well, so it runs in the family.”

Williams also says he’s looking forward to showing off his hometown, “I am so excited that all of the players and their families get to come to Kelowna and experience this beautiful place. I want to make my city and province proud. I would encourage everyone to take some time to explore and support all of the fruit stands because they are my favourite.”

Another KSS Owl is part of the Team BC roster. Linebacker Max Gainey knows the Canada Cup is special, “The tournament should be a true experience of a lifetime, as I most likely will never play in such a tournament again. The fact that I get to do it in my hometown in front of friends and family truly means a lot to me. Playing in the Canada Cup has given me the opportunity to represent my province against elite competition throughout Canada and gives me a chance to showcase my skills in front of university scouts.”

Vernon will also be represented next week with defensive back Braden Khunkhun getting to display his skill in the Team BC secondary, “I’m a very competitive person so I’m very excited to compete with the best athletes from the other provinces, who may be my future teammates at the next level. Playing in the Canada Cup for me is very special, because its something I’ve looked up too since I started playing football. I’m very grateful to compete in such a high-level tournament against the best football players in this country.”

Running back Joe Murphy rounds on the Okanagan contingent who will get their first taste of championship action on Monday when they face Team Alberta at 7:00pm at the Apple Bowl.

Click HERE for ticket and tournament pass information.