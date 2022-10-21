Local Winery Decked Out for Halloween

The View Winery ( home of Wards Cider) is treating visitors to a ghoulish experience with their wine and cider tastings.

The century-old building has been decked out with skeletons, zombies, massive spiders and other Halloween horrors.

Strangely, they seem to suit the place perfectly.

"Our old building feels a bit haunted sometimes," said The View's President, Jennifer Turton-Molgat. "There are creaking staircases and other creepy noises. We have our share of spooky stories. A lot happens in a hundred years. “

It's with that in mind that the winery has thrown itself into the Halloween spirit in a big way over the past few years.

"We have always made an effort to make Halloween fun, and this year our Wineshop manager Krista Pallos has really embraced it."

There is no extra fee associated with the display, it's just one more reason to stop in and taste some of their estate wines and ciders.

The View’s Halloween tradition of curated candy-paired tastings continues and will be taking place all week leading up to Halloween.

A spooky event called Nevermore is planned for the evening of Friday October 28th. It is a fundraiser for Project Literacy which is a volunteer society offering literacy support for adults, refugees, immigrant families and children. Tickets are at eventbrite.ca .