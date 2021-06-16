Lock your doors!!

With the arrival of warmer weather, the Kelowna RCMP has seen a rise in break and enters to sheds and garages across the city. It only takes a few moments for a thief to enter a garage or shed and make off with commonly stored items like yard equipment, tools or bikes. But there are some steps you can take to prevent these crimes.

Close your doors. Garages and sheds that are properly secured and locked are much harder targets for thieves. Even when you’re home, make sure you’re keeping your doors closed. Secure your vehicles. Thieves will enter your vehicle and use the garage door opener to access your property. Lock your car doors, and don’t leave spare keys or garage door openers in the vehicle. Record serial numbers. Keep a record of the make, model and serial number of valuable tools and bikes. This helps the police identify property and return it to the rightful owners. 529 Garage can also be a valuable tool for bike owners. Invest in lighting or security cameras. If you’re able, installing proper lighting or security cameras can be an excellent deterrent to would-be thieves. Report suspicious activity. If you see suspicious or criminal behaviour, report it immediately to your local police.

By taking a few simple steps, you can help protect your property, and your community.