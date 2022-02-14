Lock your doors!

The Kelowna RCMP is warning residents in Rutland to lock their doors after a series of break and enters this weekend.

Three homes in an area of Rutland off Mugford Road have been targeted.

Investigators believe the individual is responsible for all three incidents.

The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties with a tall, thin build, wearing dark-coloured clothes, dark-coloured hoodie, gloves, and a mask.

“Thankfully no one was injured as a result of these incidents,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “In all three incidents, the suspect gained entry through an unlocked door.

If you have information on these crimes contact the RCMP.