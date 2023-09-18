Locked In: Kelowna Rockets set opening night roster

The Kelowna Rockets announced today they have set their roster for their upcoming home opener this Saturday, Sept. 23 against the Portland Winterhawks.

Kelowna’s opening night roster features fourteen forwards, eight defencemen and two goaltenders. To view the roster please click here.

The Rockets will be honoring the Kelowna RCMP, the Fire Chiefs from West Kelowna, Wilson’s Landing, North Westside, Lake Country and the Kelowna Fire Department for all of their hard work during the recent wildfires in a special on-ice ceremony before the home opener.

The club also announced they have assigned defenceman Lachlan Staniforth and goaltender Nathan Kam to their respective teams for the season.

Staniforth, 16, dressed in four pre-season games for the Rockets, posting an assist. He will spend the season with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18AA of the BCEHL, along with fellow Rockets prospect Kanjyu Gojsic.

Kam, 16, appeared in two pre-season games for Kelowna, posting a 0-0-0-0 record with a 3.53 GAA, .875 save percentage. Kam will play for the CSSHL’s Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep team which also features fellow Rockets prospects Eli Barrett and Jacob Henderson.

The pair are eligible to suit up as affiliate players for the Rockets this season.