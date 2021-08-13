Logan Lake under evacuation order because of Tremont Creek Wildfire

The entire community of Logan Lake, B.C., has been placed under an evacuation order as crews struggle to control the massive Tremont Creek wildfire burning nearby.

The approximately 2,000 residents of the district municipality were told to flee Thursday afternoon, and warned there were no available accommodations in the neighbouring towns of Merritt or Ashcroft.

"You must leave this area immediately," reads the order issued by Mayor Robin Smith, who said police would be enforcing the evacuation.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has also issued an evacuation order for 10 properties near Tunkwa Lake, about 20 minutes north of Logan Lake.

An emergency services centre is being set up at Chilliwack Senior Secondary School, located at 46363 Yale Rd. in Chilliwack, about a two-hour drive away.

Officials asked evacuees to first try arranging to stay with friends or family. Those who do can still access supports such as grocery vouchers after registering online at the Emergency Info B.C. website.

The District of Logan Lake was already under an evacuation alert due to the Tremont Creek fire, which has spread across an estimated 36,400 hectares.

In an update posted Thursday afternoon, the B.C. Wildfire Service said the blaze, which was discovered on July 12, remains classified as out of control.

"Yesterday evening the fire challenged guards on the east flank, just north of Leighton Lake," the message reads. "Increased fire activity resulted in the fire escaping containment lines in some areas."

Evacuation alerts remain in place for the Ashcroft Indian Band and the Village of Ashcroft, located northwest of Logan Lake.

The B.C. Wildfire Service also stressed the importance of obeying evacuation orders, warning that choosing to remain in the fire's path could put first responders in danger.

Last week, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth had stern words for residents who disobeyed an evacuation order in the community of Monte Lake and had to be rescued by wildfire personnel.

"These brave firefighters very nearly paid with their lives," the minister said. "This experience was traumatic for all involved and should never have happened."

More information on evacuations related to the Tremont Creek fire are available on the Thompson-Nicola Regional District website.

As of Wednesday evening, there were about 4,600 properties under evacuation order across the province and another 29,000 on evacuation alert.

