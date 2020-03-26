Long Lines At Glenmore Landfill

The Regional District is asking residents to limit the number of trips they make to the Glenmore Landfill.



With more people staying home due to COVID-19, there's been an increase in traffic at the landfill.



"We're trying to reduce the amount of manual pick-up that the garbage collectors are doing, so we've suspended the tag-a-bag collection," the Regional District's Jody Foster said. "So right now residents have the option to buy a tag to put on an actual physical bag of garbage if they have extra garbage. And we're suspending that for now so the collectors don't have to collect the garbage, just sticking with the automated part that comes out of your cart."



Foster is asking residents to limit the number of trips they make to avoid overcrowding.