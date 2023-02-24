Long-Term Water Stability for Township of Spallumcheen

The Township of Spallumcheen is very pleased to have entered into an agreement with the City of Armstrong for delivery of bulk water. Negotiations in this water dispute have been going on for many years, prior to the Water Districts dissolving to the Township.

Now that this agreement is in place, it will allow for the long-term stability for the provision of water to the water local area services operated by the Township. Mayor Fraser advises, “We are happy that this agreement is now in place and is very fair for everyone involved."

The Township is actively continuing the work that has been underway for long term planning in the water local area services with water focused open houses and information releases set to occur throughout 2023 as plans are finalized. Details of the agreement will become available as the Township works through public consultation regarding long term water plans.

“Water is one of our most valuable resources and Township Council is focused on providing a quality, reliable water supply to our local area services,” states Mayor Fraser.

The first open house concerning water will be occurring on March 14, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. “We invite everyone to come out and learn a bit more about water plans in the Township from bylaws to meters to rates; there will be a lot of information available for our water users.”