Look up. Look way up!

Don't worry if you see military looking helicopters flying overhead.

The Canadian Air Force is using the Okanagan as a training ground where the terrain is ideal.

"Flying in a mountainous environment comes with it's own challenges and with it's unique elements when it comes to aviation. It is important that our crews get that real world, hands on experience to ensure that they are ready to operate in a mountain environment if and when necessary."

Spokesperson David Lavallee says the three CH-146 Griffon helicopters will arrive in a massive aircraft at Kelowna International Airport Thursday.

They will then fly to Penticton where they will base for the next three weeks.

"In it's simpliest form, people will see three, green helicopters flying around the valley. It will be something people will see and hear easily", Lavallee added.