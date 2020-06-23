Looking for a home based job? Be warned!!

Another scam is making the rounds.

This one is called the employment scam.

The Better Business Bureau's Karla Laird spoke to AM 1150 News about it.

"Be careful of jobs where they are telling you that it is a flexible work from home opportunity, because a lot of people have been looking for those types of jobs, so those are the ones that they are using to capture victims."

In most cases, the job seeker gives the scammer valuable personal information that can be used for identity theft.

"Jobs that do not require a lot of training or lots of certification or a lot of licensing are ones that you must be very careful with and jobs that people fell victim too", Laird added.