Lost Wallet with Significant Cash Found at Kelowna's International Airport

On August 15, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report from staff at Kelowna's International Airport regarding a black Anne Klein wallet containing a substantial amount of Canadian currency that had been turned in.

The exact location where the wallet was found, whether in the arrival’s terminal or on an arriving flight, remains unclear. Despite exhaustive efforts by both RCMP officers and airport staff, identifying the owner of the wallet has proven unsuccessful to date.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP, expressed, "We hope that this lost wallet did not ruin someone's trip. Regardless, our primary objective is to return it to its rightful owner as swiftly as possible."

If you believe this wallet is yours and can provide specific details regarding its contents, please visit the Kelowna RCMP main detachment, located at 1190 Richter St, to claim your property, and be prepared to properly identify the contents of the wallet.