Lotto Max ticket purchased in Lake Country wins 500k

Tuesday Lotto Max draw revealed a Max Million winning ticket was bought in Lake Country.

The winner will split the $1,000,000 prize with another ticket purchased in Quebec.

Numbers for the ticket were 04, 12, 16, 17, 38, 41, 42.

No winning ticket was drawn for the $70 million jackpot. Friday's (October 7) Lotto Max will carry over the top prize along with 56 Max Million chances.