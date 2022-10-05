Lotto Max ticket purchased in Lake Country wins 500k
Tuesday Lotto Max draw revealed a Max Million winning ticket was bought in Lake Country.
The winner will split the $1,000,000 prize with another ticket purchased in Quebec.
Numbers for the ticket were 04, 12, 16, 17, 38, 41, 42.
No winning ticket was drawn for the $70 million jackpot. Friday's (October 7) Lotto Max will carry over the top prize along with 56 Max Million chances.
-
Dan Albas MP ReportThe rules governing a Parliamentary Secretary.
-
Firefighters Across the Province Join Forces for Charity8 Firefighting Charities fundraise for common goals.
-
Kelowna RCMP Investigate an Early Morning AssaultVictim seriously injured and in hospital.
-
Kelowna Rockets Make a Trade20 year old forward Jake Poole sent to Victoria.
-
Strike action to end after First Transit agrees to binding arbitration with ATU Local 1722Job action by the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1722, which threatened to halt bus services for the Kelowna Regional Transit System, has been avoided.
-
West Kelowna Warriors Trade Defenseman Liam Davidson to CalgaryFuture considerations.
-
Record Dollars or Special OlympicsMotionball Kelowna has always been a popular event amongst local young professionals, but this year the support seen from participants and community supporters was greater than imagined.
-
ICBC and Police Warn that Pedestrian Fatalities More than Double in Falll and WinterNew campaign launches today.
-
Interior Health Warning - Ivermectin May Cause Serious Health IssuesKelowna and area residents are advised that leaflets falsely claiming Ivermectin will protect and/or treat people from COVID-19 are circulating in Kelowna.