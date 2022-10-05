iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
22°C
Instagram

Lotto Max ticket purchased in Lake Country wins 500k


Lotto MAX

Tuesday Lotto Max draw revealed a Max Million winning ticket was bought in Lake Country.

The winner will split the $1,000,000 prize with another ticket purchased in Quebec.

Numbers for the ticket were 04, 12, 16, 17, 38, 41, 42.

No winning ticket was drawn for the $70 million jackpot. Friday's (October 7) Lotto Max will carry over the top prize along with 56 Max Million chances.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175