It's back!

The third annual Love for Kelowna Day returns this Saturday, to pay tribute to the tourism industry in the Central Okanagan and to acknowledge all the amazing things our area has to offer residents and visitors.

To celebrate the region, individuals and businesses are encouraged to proudly wear Kelowna or Okanagan gear, support local businesses, and share what they love about Kelowna by posting on social media.

Those who post to Instagram will be entered to win a Kelowna prize pack valued at $500.

Mayor Colin Basran had this to say: “Love for Kelowna Day is a great opportunity to show our local businesses how much we have appreciated their perseverance and resiliency over the past couple of years. I hope residents and visitors alike make the most of the third annual Love for Kelowna Day this Saturday and get out to enjoy all our city has to offer.”