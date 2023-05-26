Love for Kelowna Day Returns to Celebrate Local Tourism Businesses and Experiences

The fourth annual Love for Kelowna Day returns tomorrow, Saturday, May 27, 2023, to pay tribute to the tourism industry in the Central Okanagan. To celebrate, there will be promotions from local businesses, all day activities at the Kelowna Visitor Centre, and a bingo-style challenge to encourage participants to explore businesses and experiences in the region with a grand prize valued at $2,500 to be won.

Over 20 businesses from Peachland to Lake Country have created “Love for Kelowna” offers which residents and visitors can take advantage of on May 27. Highlights include 2-for-1 desserts at Karat Chocolate (while supplies last), wine and pizza deals at The Vibrant Vine, and 25% off Airhouse and ZipZone, plus much more including accommodation offers, tour company deals, and shopping coupons. View offers here.

“We look forward to seeing both visitors and residents participate in Love for Kelowna Day and support the local businesses and experiences that make our destination Canada’s favourite four-season playground,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, President and CEO of Tourism Kelowna.

Kelowna’s $2.1 billion dollar visitor economy is a major economic driver, attracting close to 2 million visitors annually who in turn generate 13,000 jobs, $204 million in tax revenue, and $443 million in direct spending at local businesses.

“The majority of businesses in our tourism industry are small to mid-size enterprises, owned or staffed by local residents,” explains Ballantyne. “They are the heart and soul of tourism, and the reason visitors return to the Okanagan Valley year after year. On May 27 we collectively say thank you and celebrate the passion and resiliency of the tourism sector."

Click here for a copy of the City of Kelowna’s Love for Kelowna Day Proclamation.