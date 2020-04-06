Love For Local - Supporting Local Healthcare Workers and Restaurants

Two Kelowna women are leading the Love For Local fundraising campaign to support front line healthcare workers at Kelowna General Hospital.

“We decided to set up a Go Fund Me and all the funds that are raised go towards the purchase of a gift card from a local restaurant which we'll then gift to a KGH healthcare professional. So it was just a feel good all around, and we really wanted to get that started here.”

Brittney Page says herself and campaign partner Danielle Smith got the idea from an initiative being run in the U.S.

Over $2,200 has been raised so far with a goal of $5,000.