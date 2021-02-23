Loving BC Could Win You $500

What do you love most about BC?

Destination BC wants to know in their Share Your Love for BC contest.

VP of Global Marketing Maya Lange says, "What you do is you submit a photo and a brief story about what you love about BC. You do that at the contest landing page which is ShareYourLoveForBC.com."

Lange says they've already started seeing submissions come in.

"We're surprised. It just launched yesterday and we've already got quite a few submissions. It's going to be up until March 26th, so we're hoping to get lots of British Columbians to submit their stories."

Ten lucky BC residents will win $500 in gift cards to local businesses at the end of March.

"I think everyone has their favourite spot, and I think that's what's so cool about it. You actually find out some of the hidden gems, some new places maybe to think about. We'll look to share some of those suggestions as well on our website when the contest is over."

To enter you must be a BC resident at least 19 years of age.