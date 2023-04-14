Low-level flying over Vernon and the Regional District of North Okanagan expected in May

Talon Helicopters with LaSen Inc. is planning to perform low-level flyovers for FortisBC between May 1 and June 15, 2023, during daylight hours, as authorized by Transport Canada.

This work is part of FortisBC’s annual inspection of its high-pressure transmission natural gas lines and is an important part of FortisBC's integrity management program. The low-flying helicopter uses LaSen’s aerial LiDAR detection technology to inspect the pipelines. This technology is used to detect any issues to ensure FortisBC’s system continues to operate safely, reliably and to plan maintenance activities accordingly.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is one of 23 regional districts in BC that Talon Helicopters will pass through during this time – the flight time over a single area will be minimal. There will be no activity on the ground related to flights. The flight schedule may vary depending on weather conditions and wildfires.

The areas to be inspected include:

City of Armstrong City of Enderby City of Vernon Deep Creek District of Coldstream Lavington Township of Spallumcheen Village of Lumby

For more information on this inspection work, call 1-888-224-2710 or visit fortisbc.com/communityupgrades or Talon Helicopters at 604-214-3585.